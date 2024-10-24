Traditional Rulers Urge Both FG, State Govt To Repair Deplorable Roads In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Traditional rulers in Delta State have appealed to the Federal Government to urgently repair federal roads in the state, describing the roads as death traps due to their deplorable condition.

In a five-point communiqué issued after their meeting in Asaba, the monarchs, led by the 1st Vice Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council (DSTRC), Pere of Akugbene Mien, Pere Luke Kalanama VIII, expressed grave concern over the deteriorating state of several key federal roads.

They specifically mentioned the Warri-Sapele-Benin road, Agbor-Abraka-Eku road, Benin-Agbor-Asaba-Onitsha road, and the East-West road, all of which are in disrepair and have become hazardous for motorists.

The traditional rulers also urged the state government to rehabilitate damaged portions of state roads, including the Atuma-Otulu road and Akwukwu Igbo-Illah-Ugbolu road, to ensure smooth travel for Deltans.

In light of rising water levels, the monarchs called on residents of flood-prone areas, particularly coastal communities, to relocate to higher ground to avoid being trapped by floods. They also voiced concerns over the recent security breach in Agbarho, which resulted in the death of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), urging the state government and security agencies to enhance security measures across Delta State to protect residents.

Addressing the growing issue of drug abuse, the royal fathers called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to intensify efforts in curbing the spread of illicit drugs by identifying hotspots and apprehending dealers. They highlighted the devastating impact of drugs on youth and encouraged young people to stay away from substance abuse.

Furthermore, the monarchs urged Deltans, particularly the youth, to participate in ongoing recruitment exercises into the Nigerian Army and other paramilitary organizations to ensure Delta State fills its recruitment quota.

The traditional rulers expressed their unwavering support for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration and called on all Deltans to continue supporting government policies and programs aimed at the state’s development.

Vanguard

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com