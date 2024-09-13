Tompolo’s Security Oufit Uncover Illegal Oil Loading Point, Impounds Barge, AGS 01, Others

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Amid the high cost and scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, across the country, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL) has intercepted a major illegal crude oil loading point at the Cawthorne Channel Flow Station.

The Cawthorne Channel Flow Station, located in the Bonny area of Rivers State, is operated by Sahara Energy. However, it was previously managed by Eroton Exploration and Production Company Ltd.

So far, no government security agency or private surveillance security company has publicly claimed responsibility for the discovery.

However, it was gathered that TSSNL, operated by Chief Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo), has already impounded an oil barge, AGS 01, along with an unnamed wooden boat used for the operation.

A source indicated that TSSNL operatives were drawn to the scene during a routine patrol by illegal oil operators gathered near the Cawthorne Channel Flow Station.

At the time of filing this report, top officials of TSSNL were unavailable for comment.

However, photos and videos from the scene show TSSNL operatives on top of the seized barge, wooden boat, and a tugboat named MV AMS 02. A hose was seen being used to siphon crude oil from the barge into the wooden boat.

The identities of the crew involved in the illegal bunkering operation have yet to be revealed.

TSSNL officials were also seen ordering the suspected oil thieves to leave the scene.

Meanwhile, some stakeholders in the oil industry have expressed concern over the development, particularly given the presence of military personnel at the Cawthorne Channel Flow Station.

“The presence of a wooden boat filled with crude oil, with its hatches open, raises serious concerns. This is obviously a crude oil theft operation backed and encouraged by unscrupulous members of the military, officials of the oil company, and possibly the state-owned Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

“A lot of questions need to be answered in this situation. The most pressing one is: How have we reached the point where a wooden boat is being used to transport crude oil on behalf of NNPCL? Or were the TSSNL operatives on top of the seized oil equipment also involved in aiding the illegal activity? Or has Tantita recorded another success in their operations? If so, their efforts should be commended by the government and the Nigerian public,” one of the sources said.

The management of TSSNL could not be reached to confirm the involvement of their operatives in the discovery of the bunkering site.

The company’s Managing Director, Engineer Keston Pondi, and Executive Director of Operations/Technical Services, Captain Warredi Enisuoh, were unavailable for comment. Additionally, when contacted, the company’s spokesperson, Mr. Paul Bebenimibo, had yet to respond.

Nigeria Tribune

