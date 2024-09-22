Tompolo’s Security Firm Commended On Its Effort Of  Preserving The  Ozone Layer

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Tantita Security Ambassadors have lauded Tantita Security Services for its efforts in protecting the ozone layer and curbing environmental degradation in the Niger Delta region.

In a statement to commemorate this year’s World Ozone Layer Preservation Day celebrated on September 16 every year, Coordinator, Tantita Security Ambassadors, Efe Kwakpovwe, Secretary, Andrew Efole and Public Relations Officer, Stanley Umukoro commended the security firm for its valuable contribution in safeguarding the ozone layer through its pipelines surveillance contract.

Tantita Security Ambassadors is made up of professionals, entrepreneurs, human rights and environmental rights activists from across oil producing and pipelines hosting Communities across Niger Delta states.

The statement, read, “Tantita Security Services has been instrumental in safeguarding oil pipelines from vandals, illegal exploration and illegal refining of crude oil thereby preventing the environment from pollution and its attendant effects.

“We acknowledge the expertise and dedication employed by Tantita Security to drastically reduce the release of harmful hydrocarbons (Volatile Organic Depletion). Their efforts have helped to protect the ozone layer, safeguard the environment and public health.

“While we affirm our commitment to work with Tantita Security Services as volunteers in this critical mission to ensure a sustainable environment and future,we salute the courage of the Chairman of Tantita Security Services, Chief Government Ekpemukpolo(aka Tompolo) and the Managing Director, Chief Kestin Pondi for their operations, socio economic transformation.”

The group also hailed “Tompolo educational support in his recent presentation of N7million to the best graduating student of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE and military support as evident in the rehabilitation of a 68 rooms and 18 toilets military lodge for soldiers at 32 Amphibious Barracks, Effurun.”

