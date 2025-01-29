Tompolo Writes Tinubu, Applauds The President For Signing Into Law The Act Establishing Nigeria Maritime University

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chairman of Tantita Security Service, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo has written a letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu applauding him for signing into law the Act establishing the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

The Letter titled, “ Letter of Gratitude To His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu For Signing Into law The Act Establishing The Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State” made available to Urhobotoday, Tompolo thanked Tinubu on behalf of the people of Niger Delta while expressing their most profound gratitude and reverence for his historical endorsement of the 2025 ACT establishing e the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

The letter disclosed that President Tinubu magnanimous symbolized his goodwill towards the region and the unwavering commitment to the advancement of learning and development of its people.

Below is the full letter:

LETTER OF GRATITUDE TO HIS EXCELLENCY, PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU GCFR, FOR SIGNING INTO LAW THE ACT ESTABLISHING THE NIGERIA MARITIME UNIVERSITY, OKERENKOKO, DELTA STATE

His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR,

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

Aso Rock Villa,

Abuja.

DEAR MR. PRESIDENT, WE CANT THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR THIS HEART-WARMING GESTURE

I am writing on behalf of the good people of the Niger Delta, especially, His Magesty Pere Oboro- Gbaraun II, Aketekpe Agadagba,

Council of Chiefs and proud citizens of the ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom, in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State,

to express our most profound gratitude and reverence, for your historic endorsement of the 2025 ACT, establishing the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

It gave full legal backing to the institution, a validation we can’t find enough words to express appreciation.

This magnanimous gesture, thus symbolizes your goodwill towards the region and the unwavering commitment to the advancement of learning and development of its people.

It is an act that came in the nick of time, when all hope was almost exhausted.

Thank you Mr. President, you touched base with us, with this act of courage.

The Nigeria Maritime University Okerenkoko, established in 2014, has been existence, but the absence of an enabling Act hindered its full operationalization and potentials.

For a decade, the institution functioned, but without full legal status. It was on a life support, gasping for desired breath to stay alive.

Therefore, your unexpected approval and signing of the Bill into law caught us unaware and brought with it a total feeling of euphoria.

Now, the ACT will provide the necessary legal framework for the university to thrive.

This milestone ratification will undoubtedly promote education not only amongst indigenes of the Niger Delta, but Nigeria in its entirety, bridging the knowledge gap in the nation’s maritime sector.

Nothing skips Mr. President’s constantly roving attention.

As you are aware, Ghana was the only country in the West African subregion with a Maritime University. As it is, your visionary stewardship has bridged this gap, and Nigeria is now poised to improve its capacity and manpower in the maritime sector.

The university will not only bring development to the oil and gas communities in the Niger Delta, but also curb the pervading youth restiveness in the region. It will create employment opportunities for our teeming youths, and others across the country.

The objectives of the university, as outlined in the Act, align with your administration’s commitment to encouraging the advancement of learning, developing and offering academic and professional programmes, and promoting research and innovation.

Mr. President, your signing of the Bill into law is indeed a testament to your friendship and dedication to the growth and development of the South/South zone .

Indeed, it authenticates and validates your mantra of RENEWED HOPE, for all Nigerians, no matter where they are domiciled.

I recalled that when you visited Oporoza, the ancestral headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom, on Friday, November 25th, 2022, you made a pledge to our people to sign the Act establishing the university into law upon your election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This is promise made and promise fulfilled.

Once again, let me express our sincere appreciation for this landmark achievement.

Your leadership has rekindled enthusiasm amongst Niger Deltans.

It’s on this note that I also wish to congratulate and salute all of us in the South/South belt. Mr. President has done this for all of us. Let us continue to sustain the prevailing peace in our region and unite behind Mr. President in order to attract more development strides to our zone.

Our dear Iyelawei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, we are confident that your government will continue to prioritize the development of the Niger Delta.

Your Excellency, sir, you have in this regard engraved your name in the hearts of the citizens of the Niger Delta, through this decision.

Please accept the assurances of our highest esteem and unwavering support for your administration.

Your’s sincerely,

HIGH CHIEF (DR.) GOVERNMENT OWEIZIDE EKPEMUPOLO (ALIAS TOMPOLO) IBE-EBIDOUWEI OF IJAW NATION & CHAIRMAN, TANTITA SECURITY SERVICES NIGERIA LIMITED (TSSNL).

