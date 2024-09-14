Tompolo Security Outfit Unveils Newly Remodeled Transit Accommodation For Soldiers

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited(TSSNL) has officially unveiled the newly remodeled Soldiers’ Transit Accommodation for 3 Battalion in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The ceremony was held on Monday and Major General Jamal Abdussalam, General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, presided over the event.

The project which was undertaken by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL)is part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)just as it represents a significant investment in enhancing the living conditions of military personnel stationed in the region.

The accommodation facility, formerly known as the Old Army Day Secondary School, has been transformed into a modern complex featuring 68 rooms and 18 bathrooms, with the capacity to house up to 140 soldiers.

Major General Jamal Abdussalam, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army said that the project is a reflection of sound administration and troop welfare.

He commended Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL)for their dedication and the Chief of Army Staff for his strategic guidance.

He also paid tribute to troops lost in the Okuoma incident and reiterated the 6 Division’s commitment to safeguarding national infrastructure.

He praised the leadership and unity of purpose that brought the project to fruition, noting its alignment with the Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy to transform the Nigerian Army into a highly trained, equipped, and motivated force.

He added, “the new accommodation facility is a notable achievement that will addresses the pressing need for improved living conditions for soldiers. It reflects the spirit of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and jointness, with significant contributions from Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.”

In his comments, Capt. Warredi Enisuoh, Executive Director, Operations and Technical, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving such milestones.

According to Capt. Enough, “our collaboration with government security agencies is pivotal to our performance.

He also acknowledged the crucial role of the Nigerian military in combating oil theft in the Niger Delta region, recognizing the sacrifices made by personnel in this mission.

Capt. Enough spoke further , “a lot of people think that most of our partnership is based solely on crude oil theft. However, our contract is based on performance, which is heavily reliant on the support of government security agencies. Our performance directly impacts our salary, so we are indeed more grateful to the government security services.

“This facility represents the beginning of a great partnership and ongoing support for the region. It contributes to both the safety of this region and the broader safety of Nigeria.

“As a private security company, we are not armed and rely on government forces for support us. Many have sacrificed their lives or been injured in this mission.”

He said that the newly commissioned accommodation serves as a holding facility for personnel on transfer, adding, “given the harsh environments our personnel often work in, we aimed to make this facility as comfortable as possible. While this is just a small token of our appreciation, we hope it encourages others to support similar initiatives.”

On his part, Major A. E. Ohegbe, Commanding Officer, 3 Battalion, noted that the facility’s importance in addressing housing shortages exacerbated by increased troop deployments. He noted that the revamped facility is expected to alleviate accommodation pressures and improve the welfare of soldiers and their families.

Major Ohegbe expressed deep gratitude to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited for their substantial contribution, he commended their reliability and support. He also extended appreciation to the Chief of the Army Staff for attending the event despite challenging weather conditions, and acknowledged the dedication of the Battalion’s officers and soldiers who have been working diligently both at the front lines and within the barracks.

Major Ohegbe added, “the new facility is anticipated to significantly ease the accommodation pressures on the unit and support the broader operational needs of the brigade and sector.”

He further noted that the renovation and handing over the holding facility has not only shown the collaborative spirit between private security firms and military forces, but it has also contributed to regional safety and development.

