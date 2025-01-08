Tompolo Salutes Kyari At 60, Lauds  NNPCL’s Commitment To Restoration Of Nigeria’s Economic Prosperity

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 8TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Chairman of Tantita Security Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), Chief (Dr.) Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has congratulated the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mallam Mele Kyari, on his 60th birthday, today, January 8th.

Tompolo, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, on Wednesday, noted that Kyari has “remarkably transformed NNPCL to the acknowledgment and admiration of the doubting Thomases .”

The Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation lauded Kyari for his patriotic and nationalistic zeal, stating that “Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari in a sustained strides has succeeded in putting Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development in tandem with the development blueprients and economic recovery plans of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as carefully emunciated in the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The Ijaw leader recalled that the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was in comatose before Kyari was drafted in on rescue mission, adding that the sucess stories recorded by the company under his supervision had received widespread accolades by all relevant stakeholders.

Specifically, Tompolo commended Mele Kyari for ensuring that two of the nation’s refineries in Warri and Port-Harcourt were brought back to life.

“This has led to the unlocking of a total refining capacity of 117,000 barrels per day (bpd) with the operational take-off of both the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries in November and December 2024, respectively.

“The Port Harcourt refinery, which resumed production on November 26, 2024, after extensive rehabilitation, currently operates at 70 per cent, thus accounting for 42,000 barrels per day capacity while the Warri refinery restarted operations on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 60 per cent capacity, translating to 75,000 barrels per day.”

“This revival is expected to enhance Nigeria’s energy security and reduce reliance on imported refined products, marking a significant step in the country’s refining sector transformation,” Tompolo said in the congratulatory message issued by Bebenimibo.

Similarly, Tompolo, whose company, TSSNL, is the main actor in the war against crude oil theft and other sharp practices associated with petroleum products in the Niger Delta, appreciated the dexterity, focus, commitment and encouragement of Mele Kyari in the battle to rescue the nation’s economic mainstay from the grip of the saboteurs.

“When the production of crude oil was threatened, you responded with unwavering resolve and developed right security architecture, which culminated in the involvement of non-state actors, including TANTITA, in the task of policing oil pipelines and tackle crude oil theft and establishment of the state-of-art command and control centre.”

“These bold collaborative efforts curbed crude oil theft and sabotage.”

“It’s to your credit that you evolved, restructured from the dysfunctional NNPCL to a profit-making model, using sanity and efficiency as the watchwords towards steady increase and consequential unimaginable quantum leap in the production of crude oil from the abysmal 600,000ppd to 1.8mbpd.”

“The pointers that the crude oil production is itching towards 2mbpd is the hallmark of your innovative driven-culture.”

“Sir, we celebrate and owe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and your esteemed self, a load of gratitude for the production level we attained today,” Tompolo further eulogied the virtues of Mele Kyari.

While wishing Mele Kyari a long life in sustained robust health in the task of nation building, Tompolo expressed the consistent and unbreakable collaboration of Tantita with other state and non-actors in the substance of the upward crude oil production trend.

“I, Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, on behalf of the management and staff of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) congratulates the indefatigable GCEO of NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, on his glorious 60th birthday, today, January 8th, 2025.”

“As we pray the Almighty Allah to continue to grant you sound health, wisdom and strength in the task of nation building, TANTITA seizes this medium to renew its loyalty and commitment to the onerous tasks of sustaining the milestones being recorded under watch.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further information please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com