Tompolo Congratulates Newly Appointed NNPCL Management, Hails Tinubu’s Visionary Leadership

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

CONGRATULATIONS TO WHO THE CAP FITS!

THANK YOU, MR. PRESIDENT!

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE FROM TANTITA SECURITY SERVICES NIGERIA LIMITED (TSSNL) TO THE NEWLY APPOINTED MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF THE NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED (NNPCL)

I, High Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Chairman, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), on behalf of the Management and Staff of TANTITA, extends my heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed 11-member Board and Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), led by the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojuolari, the Chairman Ahmadu Musa Kida, and other members of the new Management and Board.

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) recognises your appointment as a pivotal moment in the journey of the NNPCL and the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

We express our profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his visionary leadership and commitment to excellence, as demonstrated by the careful selection of seasoned professionals to steer the affairs of the NNPCL at this critical time.

Indeed, this decision by Mr. President underscores his administration’s dedication to ensuring that only competent hands are entrusted with optimising the vast benefits of our nation’s oil and gas sector.

The challenges and opportunities before this new Management and Board are immense, but we are confident in their ability to drive the ongoing restructuring of the NNPCL to greater heights.

Under their stewardship, we believe that the President’s mandate to ramp up local refining capacity and increase Nigeria’s crude oil production to 2mbpd in record time will be realised and surpassed.

As our company has always done, TSSNL remains steadfast in its commitment to partnering with the NNPCL to secure and enhance Nigeria’s oil production capabilities. Our expertise in oil asset protection and our deep-rooted presence in the Niger Delta position us as a reliable ally in ensuring that the nation’s resources are safeguarded and utilised efficiently for the collective benefit of all stakeholders.

We also take this opportunity to assure the new leadership team of our unwavering support in executing their mandate. As a critical player in the security of Nigeria’s oil assets, we stand ready to collaborate and contribute to a more secure and prosperous energy sector that benefits the entire nation and aligns with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

As the newly constituted Management and Board embark on this critical journey, we urge them to remain focused, innovative, and diligent in delivering on their responsibilities.

The expectations are high, but with their proven expertise, dedication and support of all critical stakeholders, we are confident that they will lead NNPCL towards a new era of growth and efficiency.

Once again, we congratulate the entire Management and Board and wish them a successful and impactful tenure.

May their leadership usher in unparalleled progress and transformation in the Nigerian oil and gas industry for the benefit of our great nation.

SIGNED: HIGH CHIEF (DR.) GOVERNMENT OWEIZIDE EKPEMUPOLO, ALIAS TOMPOLO

THE IBE-EBIDOUWEI OF IJAW NATION AND CHAIRMAN, TANTITA SECURITY SERVICES NIGERIA LIMITED (TSSNL).

