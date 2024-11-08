Tompolo Condoles FG, Tinubu, Military, Family Over Demise Of Lagbaja

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Dr Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo condoled the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Nigerian Military, the Nigerian Army and the family of the Chief of Amry Staff, late Lt.General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

“We are indeed touched in this sad story of the demised of our beloved General, who contributed so much to the security of the country and external aggressions.

“His support and corporation in the security of oil and gas assets in the Niger Delta region is known to industry players and so many persons.

“We missed him. May the good Lord give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Nigerian Military, the Nigerian Army and the family the strength and fortitude to bear the lost,” Tompolo stated in a statement signed by him

