Tinubu Orders NDDC To Resume Immediate Reconstruction Of Failed Warri-Sapele-Benin Highway

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LAGOS AUGUST 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has officially commenced reconstruction of the dilapidated Warri-Sapele-Benin section of the East West road.

According to the managing director of the Commission, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, President Bola Tinubu directed the NDDC to reconstruct the road as quickly as possible, adding that stakeholders had long been complaining about the bad state of the road.

“On behalf of President Bola Tinubu,I apologize to the people of this area for the hardship they experienced navigating through the road but hope has come.

“We are here because Mr. President gave directive to the NDDC to work on the road, which informed the inspection of the Benin-Agbor and the Benin-Warri roads with the Minister of Works. We requested for a design and the minister has given us the design. So we are commencing reconstruction of the road”, Ogbuku said.

Ogbuku said besides the reconstruction of the Warri-Sapele-Benin road, the NDDC had intervened in several road projects across the region including the ongoing construction of a one kilometre bridge in Rivers State.

He urged the two contractors handling the reconstruction to make sure the project is fast and completed on time.

The Delta State Representative in the NDDC board, Monday Igbuya, recounted the harrowing experience of motorists on the road, saying that Sapele has been completely cut off from Warri and the rest of Delta State, adding that residents cannot access Agbor and adjoining roads.

He pleaded that as the NDDC is working on the the Warri-Benin they should also work on the dilapidated parts Eku road, saying that students schooling in various institutions in the area cannot access their schools.

The NDDC Director of Project NDDC Victor Antai, disclosed that the project would be handled by two contractors, CCECC, a Chinese construction firm and a local firm, to quicken the pace of reconstruction.

He said the NDDC is not just reconstructing the critical road corridor which for long has created hardship for motorist but is connecting people and building a more prosperous Niger Delta.

The flag off event was attended by eminent personalities in the state including Gov Sherrif Oborevwori represented the Commissioner for Works, Charles Aniagu; traditional rulers,; Senator Ede Dafinone; Erhiapeke Ibori, House Reps Ethiope Federal constituency, Duke of Amukpe Chief Peter Asaba, and several others.

The Guardian-Nigeria

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