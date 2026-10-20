Uduaghan’s Death Is An Unexpected Underdevelopment-Tompolo ,Recalls His Role During Niger Delta Amnesty Era

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LAGOS OCTOBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, has expressed sadness over the reported death of former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan.

Tompolo, in a condolence message signed by his Media Consultant, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, on Monday, October 19, 2026, said he received the news of the former governor’s death with profound sadness, noting that it was an unexpected development.

The Ijaw leader recalled Uduaghan’s involvement in efforts to address militancy in the Niger Delta, particularly his support for the Presidential Amnesty Programme and pipeline surveillance arrangements during the administrations of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Tompolo, the former governor’s role during that period remains a significant part of the history of engagements aimed at addressing unrest and promoting stability in the oil-producing region.

He said Uduaghan would be greatly missed, extending his condolences to the bereaved family, political associates and others affected by the loss.

Tompolo prayed that God would grant the family and all those mourning the former governor the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

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