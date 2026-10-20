Uduaghan: Delta Declares Three Days of Mourning, Orders Flags At Half-Mast

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LAGOS OCTOBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has declared three days of mourning in honour of former Governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, who died in the early hours of Monday, October 19, 2026, at the age of 71.

The mourning period takes effect from Monday, October 19, following the death of the former governor, who would have turned 72 in three days.

As part of the measures to honour the late former governor, the incumbent governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has directed that all flags on public buildings across the state be flown at half-mast throughout the three-day mourning period.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu.

The declaration is a mark of respect for Uduaghan, who governed Delta State from 2007 to 2015.

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