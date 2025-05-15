Tinubu, Jonathan, Akpabio, Others Bid Edwin Clark Final Farewell

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and his wife, Dame Patience, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and his wife, Tobore, were among the dignitaries who paid tribute to the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on Tuesday.

Clark died on February 17 at the age of 97.

The funeral service was held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Kiagbodo, in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Other dignitaries in attendance were Governors Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Also present were Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, and his wife, Ezinne Catherine; former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; Senators Joel-Onowhakpo Thomas, Ede Dafinone, Henry Seriake Dickson; Chief Rufus Ada George; and Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, among others.

Tinubu, represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, expressed sadness over the passing of the elder statesman and respected leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

Tinubu said, “Pa Clark was a passionate advocate for resource control, economic and social justice. He was a beacon of courage who spoke for the Niger Delta and the nation.

“His views on national issues were distinct and patriotic. He believed in a united Nigeria. As an astute politician, even his opponents never doubted his integrity.”

Jonathan described Clark as a great nationalist, who lived in full validation of human dignity.

The former president said regarding Clark, “He was a staunch advocate for freedom and national pride. Pa Clark was more than a father and leader; he was an ambassador, an audacious voice for the voiceless, and a steadfast preacher of justice and minority rights.

“Whether as a federal commissioner or later as an elder statesman, he remained a courageous and fearless advocate for equity, justice, inclusivity, and good governance.”

Akpabio said, “Pa Clark was a Pan-Nigerian and Pan-African, who fought for all, including the minorities.

“He has left a legacy and a responsibility to his followers. He did well for Nigeria and for the Niger Delta. The Senate valued him, and his memory will remain a part of our national history.

“He stood tall when others bowed for convenience. He belonged to a generation that believed in the eternal cause of freedom. He was a testament to conviction and principles.”

Oborevwori, who spoke on behalf of other governors in attendance, described Clark as fearless, vocal, bold, assertive, and unrelenting in speaking truth to power.

He added that Clark never remained silent in the face of abuse of power, corruption, or injustice.

The governor stated, “Pa Clark lived a fulfilled life and will be remembered for his legacy and contributions to nation-building. He was a teacher, educator, politician, and astute public servant, an example of a life dedicated to service.

“He was the voice of the oppressed in Nigeria’s political space. We have lost a powerful voice in the Niger Delta. He fought for improved living conditions, food security, quality education, public safety, and accessible healthcare services.

“We must unite, particularly in the Niger Delta, to continue his legacy. I am glad our leader, former President Goodluck Jonathan, is here. We must rally around him and remain united, because it is only through unity that we can achieve more for our people.

“When we allow division through personal sentiments, we will hinder progress. Our Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is one of us. We will continue to support you because that is how we can succeed as a nation.

“May God bless Nigeria with more leaders like Chief Edwin Clark, and may his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Oborevwori, Diri, and Emmanuel Udom promised to construct a new memorial church to replace the aging church, where the funeral service was conducted. They said this was to actualise an unfulfilled dream of Clark, who had vowed to build a state-of-the-art sanctuary in Kiagbodo community.

Archbishop of Bendel Province, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Cyril Odutemu, delivered a poignant homily, referencing Proverbs 22:1, which says, “A good name is better than riches.”

Odutemu lauded Clark’s virtues, calling him a champion of integrity and a man of impeccable character.

