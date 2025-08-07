Tinubu Governing  Nigeria Like Private WhatsApp Group – Ex Buhari’s Aide Lauretta Onochie

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lauretta Onochie, a former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has criticized President Bola Tinubu for failing to name replacements for the nation’s ambassadors abroad.

Onochie suggested that Tinubu is running Nigeria like a private WhatsApp group.

DAILY POST reported that Tinubu announced the withdrawal of the country’s ambassadors across the globe since September 2023.

However, over 23 months after Tinubu recalled all Nigerian ambassadors, no new appointments have been made, leaving the country’s foreign missions without substantive heads.

Usually, ambassadors represent Nigeria abroad and maintain diplomatic relations with host countries.

In a post on her X handle on Wednesday, claimed that the President prefers to relate to St. Lucia and Kazakhstan, where he can be idolised and worshipped for the right price.

She said: “A strategist who doesn’t know that Nigeria needs Ambassadors to relate with the rest of the world is running Nigeria like a private WhatsApp group.

“He prefers to relate to St. Lucia and Kazakhstan, where he can be idolised and worshipped for the right price.”

DailyPost

