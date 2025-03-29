Tinubu @ 73: President Jettisons Transactional Leadership To Inspire Change-Omo-Agege

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 29THE (URHOBOTODAY)-The Deputy President of the Senate in the 9th Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a nationalist who chose bold moves that would pull the economy back from the brink of collapse instead of transactional leadership that only earns short term and limited development.

In a goodwill message to mark the President’s 73rd birthday, Omo-Agege said that Tinubu opted for the bold options that will enable the economy to rebound stronger and better.

“Rather than choose to retain a system that would have earned him immediate applause while hastening the decline of the national economy, President Tinubu took the bold decisions to halt the drift and chart a new course for enduring growth. It is an admirable and inspiring decision that has put Nigeria back to the trajectory of sustainable development,” Senator Omo-Agege said.

“Tough decisions needed to be made and the president did not shirk that responsibility. Being tough decisions, some came with seeming challenges, but we have to stay the course. We are lucky to have a man that is vision-driven and focussed. It has already become clear that the tough decisions were absolutely imperative as the economy has been pulled back from the brink,” the Obarisi of Urhoboland stated.

Omo-Agege called on Nigerians to continue to support Tinubu’s transformational programmes, saying: “What the country needs is for all stakeholders to shun all political considerations and join President Tinubu in restoring prosperity back to the country.

“As the President marks his 73rd birthday, I assure Nigerians that the country is in safe and competent hands. On behalf of my family and the All Progressives Congress (APC) family in Delta State, I celebrate President Tinubu on his birthday and wish him many fruitful years of service to Nigeria,” Omo-Agege stated.

