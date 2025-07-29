THROWBACK: Remembering Olorogun Daniel Okumagba, The Lion of the Tribe of Urhobo Nation

Share This





















By Wilson Macaulay

LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Today, we pause with reverence and deep reflection to honor the memory of a towering figure in Urhobo history — Olorogun Daniel Okumagba, affectionately known and immortalized as “The Lion of the Tribe of Urhobo.” A man whose name was not merely spoken, but invoked with pride, power and profound respect.

Olorogun Daniel Okumagba was a colossus in every sense of the word — a custodian of Urhobo identity, a fearless defender of cultural dignity, and a relentless advocate for justice and equity in Delta State and beyond.

Born in 1922, in a time when colonial forces still cast a long shadow over Nigeria, Okumagba rose with the fire of a visionary and the heart of a warrior. He answered the call back home on the 27th of July year 2000. His journey from humble beginnings to national prominence was paved with sacrifice, service and the unyielding spirit of a lion.

With an indomitable will, he championed the cause of the Urhobo people in political spheres, often standing as the lone voice in the wilderness — yet never backing down. Whether confronting oppressive systems or negotiating for the rights of his people, he embodied the fierce dignity of leadership rooted in truth and tradition. In every hall of influence, his presence was felt, and his voice carried the weight of a thousand hearts.

Beyond politics, Olorogun Daniel Okumagba was a cultural guardian. He revered the customs of his forefathers and sought tirelessly to preserve the richness of Urhobo heritage for future generations. His home was a sanctuary of wisdom, and his life — a beacon of hope for the downtrodden, the youth, and the voiceless.

He was a bridge between the old and the new — a man who honored tradition but embraced progress. In his hands, the dreams of a people found purpose, and through his actions, the spirit of Urhobo pride soared to new heights.

Today, we do not merely remember his absence; we celebrate his eternal presence. His legacy is not buried — it breathes in the language we speak, the customs we uphold, and the courage we summon in the face of adversity. His roar, once thunderous in town halls and village squares, still echoes in our collective memory — urging us to rise, to build, to defend, and to dream.

As we light the candle of remembrance, may it illuminate the path for all Urhobo sons and daughters to walk in his mighty footsteps — with honor, purpose, and unwavering pride.

Rest on, great Lion. Your roar still echoes in our bones, your legacy etched in our hearts. Forever remembered. Forever revered.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com