Why I Dump Delta NDC For NNPP-Humanitarian Leader Mercy Eguriase Sule

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LAGOS JUNE 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)- Chief ( Dr.) Mrs. Mercy Eguriase Sule JP, a prominent humanitarian leader, Diaspora Ambassador, and former Ethiope East House of Assembly aspirant, has officially resigned from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists at the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Secretariat in Asaba, Delta State, Chief Sule launched a scathing critique against her former party, accusing its leadership of nepotism and ticket racketeering.

Chief Sule alleged that no legitimate primary election took place in the Ethiope East Local Government Area, instead, she accused a rival aspirant, Mr. Aghwarianovwe Ikie, of hiring thugs to violently disrupt the process to avoid a looming defeat.

According to Sule, the party’s democratic processes were completely bypassed due to familial favoritism:

“Mr. Ikie is the in-law to the NDC Governorship Candidate. That is the sole reason he was handed the party’s ticket. He knew he was not going to win a fair primary election, so he sponsored thugs to disrupt it, knowing he could simply lobby the highest bidder to get his way.”

While she praised the NDC’s national leadership and its presidential and vice-presidential candidates as “people of notable character,” she emphasized that the actions of the state governorship candidate and the local ticket manipulation made it impossible for her to remain.

Chief Sule stated she could no longer align herself with a political platform that contradicts her democratic norms and values.

“The reason why many of these people are contesting is simply to ‘grab, grab, and grab.’ I will not align with a political party whose values do not conform with true democracy.”

Expressing gratitude to the NNPP leadership for a warm reception, she pledged to build and strengthen the party in Delta State ahead of the general elections.

She confidently promised to deliver a robust, people-focused representation for the Ethiope East Constituency when elected to the House of Assembly in 2027.

Turning her attention to the socio-economic state of her constituency, the humanitarian leader fiercely criticized the Delta State government for its lack of vision and planning for the populace.

She highlighted the severe hardships faced by local families, noting that parents are forced to liquidate their life savings and sell properties just to send their children to school, only for the youth to graduate into joblessness.

Chief Sule lamented that the lack of jobs has left Ethiope East youth stranded without a future.

She noted with regret that economic desperation has forced some local women into prostitution just to survive while some youths into yahoo yahoo

Reiterating her commitment to bringing tangible empowerment to the region, Chief Sule urged her supporters to stay focused and resilient. “I am the answer to the needs of the people of Ethiope East,” she assured. “Change is coming, and all will be well.”

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