Shameful: Asaba Residents Cart Away  Parks Of Drinks From Truck Involved In An Accident

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A shameful video showing some residents of Asaba, the Delta state capital, carting away with packs of drinks from a truck involved in an accident along Sawmill road, has made the rounds on social media.

The truck transporting the packs of soft drinks collided with a Lexus jeep along the road. The accident caused the truck to fall on the side, spilling all the packs of drinks on the road.

Greedy residents of the area saw it as an opportunity to steal as they looted the drinks, carrying as much as they desired. Some even hired tricycles to storm the scene of the accident and also parked as many as they desired.

LinderIkeji

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn