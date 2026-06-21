Delta Governor Salutes Former UPU President-General Joe Omene At 80

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LAGOS JUNE 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated former President-General of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Chief Joe Omene, on the occasion of his 80th birth anniversary.

Oborevwori in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Chief Omene as an outstanding leader, elder statesman, and respected voice in the Niger Delta whose contributions to the advancement of the Urhobo nation and national development remain remarkable.

The governor commended the Mosogar-born leader for his years of dedicated service to the Urhobo people, noting that his leadership, courage, and commitment to justice have earned him widespread respect across Delta State and beyond.

The Governor said; “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate our great leader, Chief Joe Omene, as he clocks 80 years on June 20”.

Governor Oborevwori prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the elder statesman, wishing him good health, strength, and many more years of impactful service to humanity and the nation.

He also expressed appreciation for Omene’s enduring contributions to peace, unity, and the socio-economic development of the Urhobo nation and Delta State.

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