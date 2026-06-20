Delta CP Leads Enforcement Of Vehicles Registration Compliance, Impounds 26 Vehicles In Asaba

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LAGOS JUNE 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi John Oyeniyi on Friday, 19th June 2026, personally led an enforcement operation on the ban against the use of vehicles without registration number plates and those using concealed, obscured, altered, defaced, or otherwise unreadable number plates within Asaba and its environs.

The exercise forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public safety, enhance crime prevention, and improve vehicle identification for security purposes.

Statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that the operation resulted in the impoundment of twenty-six vehicles found to be operating in violation of extant vehicle registration regulations.

He added that the offending motorists were subsequently arraigned before a Mobile Court sitting in Asaba for the relevant offences.

Speaking during the exercise, Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi urged vehicle owners to comply with vehicle registration requirements and ensure the proper display of approved number plates, stressing that the enforcement is aimed at enhancing security and promoting compliance with the law.

The Commissioner of Police warned that the Command would sustain the operation across Delta State and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations to ensure strict compliance with the directive across all Area Commands, Divisions, and tactical formations.

He further assured residents of the command’s commitment to proactive and intelligence-led policing aimed at safeguarding lives and property throughout the state.

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