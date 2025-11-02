The Salient Achiever Unnoticed: Senator Ede Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-In an era when political visibility often overshadows actual delivery, Senator Ede Dafinone of Delta Central stands out as a refreshing contrast. Soft-spoken yet firm, humble yet effective, he is steadily building a legacy of service that mirrors his late father’s enduring impact.

While others chase the limelight, Dafinone allows his work to speak for him. He is, indeed, the salient achiever – often unnoticed, but deeply felt.

A Meek Superstar in the Senate

Since his election to the Senate, Senator Dafinone has consistently chosen substance over spectacle. His legislative efforts are grounded in grassroots realities, ensuring that Delta Central’s voice resonates at the national level.

Among his notable legislative interventions are bills for the establishment of a Federal University of Education, Isiokolo, and a Federal University of Agricultural Technology, Orerokpe- initiatives designed to strengthen human capital and create lasting development opportunities for the Urhobo people.

Yet, Dafinone’s greatest impact is seen not only in the Senate chamber, but across the communities he serves.

Transforming Education and Skills

Understanding that sustainable progress begins with human capital, Senator Dafinone has made education and skills development top priorities. He has provided ICT laboratories, technical workshops, and upgraded facilities in secondary schools across Delta Central.

Notable projects include:

ICT Centres at Ugbokodo Secondary School (Uvwie), Orhuwhorun Grammar School (Udu), and Ogor Technical College (Ughelli North). A renovated Electrical Engineering Laboratory with customised transformers at Sapele Technical College.

Through the long-established Dafinone Foundation, which predates his Senate career, he has supported thousands of students with scholarships from primary to postgraduate levels. The Foundation also runs a Skill Acquisition Centre, offering training in tailoring, welding, hairdressing, adult education, catering, and computer literacy. Over 5,000 individuals have completed these programmes, many now running thriving enterprises of their own.

Empowering Constituents

Senator Dafinone’s empowerment philosophy is rooted in sustainability, not handouts. In July 2024, he empowered over 2,500 constituents with essential tools – sewing machines, grinding machines, generators, and food items – practical interventions that ease hardship while promoting self-reliance.

Women and youths, in particular, have benefited from his micro-credit schemes and small business support programmes, including the distribution of Starter Packs to over 300 farmers during his Agriculture Empowerment Programme. Additionally, 470 beneficiaries have received training under his agricultural development initiatives.

Recently, he launched a large-scale medical outreach across Delta Central to address rising health concerns, particularly diabetes and other non-communicable diseases.

He has also facilitated employment opportunities in various civil defence and government agencies, while ensuring due promotions for deserving constituents.

These interventions form part of a well-coordinated empowerment framework implemented across all eight local government areas of Delta Central.

Infrastructure and Power Interventions

Recognising that power drives progress, Senator Dafinone has initiated multiple electrification projects, including the installation of transformers and solar-powered streetlights in previously underserved communities.

He has also ensured that technical institutions benefiting from infrastructure upgrades have reliable power sources, enabling students to utilise modern learning facilities effectively.

Such quiet but transformative projects are strengthening communities, modernising schools, and stimulating local economies.

A Vision for Regional Growth

Beyond immediate interventions, Senator Dafinone envisions a bold, long-term economic future for Delta Central. A key component of his plan is the establishment of an Agro-Export Hub at Osubi Airport, designed to transform the region into a logistics and trade powerhouse – facilitating the export of agricultural produce to national and international markets.

He has also championed the revival of Sapele Seaport and the completion of the Amukpe-Agbor Road, recognising these as critical arteries for industrial and commercial expansion across the Urhobo nation and beyond.

Recognition and Leadership

Though he shuns the spotlight, Senator Dafinone’s impact has not gone unnoticed. In 2024, he was honoured as “Senator of the Year” at the Niger Delta Advancement Awards, a testament to his effective representation, consistent delivery of constituency projects, and steadfast advocacy for the Niger Delta region.

Quiet Leadership, Loud Impact

Senator Ede Dafinone’s story is one of a man who refuses to play to the gallery yet delivers where it matters most. His dedication to education, skills development, empowerment, infrastructure, and visionary planning underscores a simple truth: leadership is not about noise, but about results.

For the people of Delta Central, his achievements are not just headlines – they are daily realities. Children now study in modern ICT centres, youths acquire valuable skills, women grow small businesses, and families enjoy the dignity of electricity in their homes.

In a political landscape often dominated by rhetoric, Senator Dafinone stands as proof that genuine service can thrive quietly. He may be the salient achiever unnoticed, but his people notice, and their transformed lives are the loudest testimony of all.

For empowerment and infrastructural continuity beyond 2027, Senator Ede Dafinone remains the answer—no option.

Chief Richard Tiki Iyede, PhD writes from Delta State

