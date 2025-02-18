The Passing Of E.K. Clark Is The End Of An Eventful Era-Omo-Agege

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Deputy Senate President in the 9th assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the passing of Chief E. K. Clark, as the end of an eventful era characterised by the distinguished role of some leaders who fought assiduously for the building of a Nigeria anchored on justice, fair play, equity and true federalism.

Reacting to the demise of the elder statesman in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh made available to Urhobotoday, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said his life was a testimony to courage.

According to him, “I received the news of the passing of our foremost leader and patron of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief E.K Clark, with profound pain and sorrow. Nigeria, nay, the Niger Delta has lost a leader whose voice for the good of all transcends boundaries, a bridge builder across political lines who struggled for the enthronement of a just and egalitarian society.

“Daddy’s principled voice, especially for the emancipation of the Niger Delta, will be deeply missed. A nationalist par excellence, we will miss his interventions and activism which have greatly enriched our political landscape and provided a well trodden path for future generations.

“Though we mourn his departure at the ripe age of 97, we wish that he stayed more for us to be continued to be guided by his vibrant and genuine intentions as we forge our democratic tendencies.

“He never wavered in his commitment to justice, especially the justice denied the people of Niger Delta when successive governments exploited crude oil, with only a class of people and areas overwhelmingly arrogating the resources to themselves while the Niger Delta was left in ruins through environmental degradation.

“Despite the injustice meted out to his people, Daddy Clark loved Nigeria and put her first. He only wanted fair treatment for the Niger Delta within a true federal system”, the former Deputy Senate President said, adding, “He was father to us all and continued to espouse the principles he held dearly.”

“According to the family, Daddy transitioned peacefully yesterday, May his soul rest in peace and may the Almighty God grant his nuclear and extended family the fortitude to deal with this irreparable loss. Amen.”

