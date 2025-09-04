Tantita Security Urges Communication Scholars To Join War Against Oil Theft, Pipeline Vandalism

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The management of Tantita Security Services Limited has called on the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) to use its intellectual and professional strength to support the ongoing war against oil vandalism and crude theft in the country.

Speaking at the 12th Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting of ACSPN, held September 3–4, 2025, at MBB Events, Effurun, Delta State, with the theme “Corruption, Governance and Media in Nigeria”, Capt. Waredi Enisuoh, Executive Director, Operations and Technical, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, noted that oil theft remains one of the most devastating forms of corruption, undermining governance, national revenue, and community development.

He stressed that beyond government action and security interventions, the role of communication professionals is crucial in shaping public consciousness against oil theft, exposing criminal syndicates, and amplifying the importance of transparency in the oil sector. According to him, the media and scholars of communication can serve as powerful allies in creating a cultural shift where acts of vandalism and crude theft are widely condemned.

Capt. Enisuoh also used the occasion to review the activities of Tantita Security Services Limited, explaining that the company’s operations in collaboration with security agencies and host communities had greatly reduced incidents of pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, and illegal bunkering across the Niger Delta. He emphasized that these gains must be sustained through continuous awareness and communication-driven advocacy.

He commended ACSPN for engaging in discourse on corruption, governance, and media, urging participants to expand their research and public enlightenment efforts to cover the dangers of oil theft. He assured that Tantita Security Services Limited would continue to partner with stakeholders to secure Nigeria’s oil assets for the benefit of all citizens.

