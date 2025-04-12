Tantita Expresses Commitment Of Realising 2.06m bpd Vision Of President Tinubu

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has expressed its commitment to the realisation of the 2.06 million barrels per day vision of President Bola Tinubu in 2025 says its Managing Director, Chief Kestin Pondi.

He disclosed this on Friday at the inauguration of the newly built Ugborikoko Divisional Police Headquarters and Operational Vehicles.

The inauguration was done in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Pondi said that the nation’s crude oil production output at present hovered within the neighbourhood of two million bpd without adding condensate.

He urged all the relevant stakeholders to work together to improve the utilisation of the current infrastructure.

He said: “Since our contract commenced in August 2022, Nigeria has witnessed an astonishing rise in oil and gas productivity.

“This is a testament to the improvement in productivity that better security can guarantee for any nation and every sector of the economy.

“In 2022, when we came on the scene, Nigeria’s oil production was limited to just under 700,000 barrels per day.

“Today we are celebrating 1.7 million bpd (without adding condensates), an improvement of well over one million bpd.

“Tantita is also committed to Mr President’s vision of 2.06 million bpd by 2025 and four million bpd by 2030.”

Speaking on the ultra-modern police building, Pondi acknowledged the importance of peace and security in the development of any society.

He noted that the Nigeria Police was the first line of defence in preserving peace in the country.

He said: “This occasion is not merely the unveiling of a new building for the police, but a celebration of our shared commitment to safety, security, and community development.

“Our decision to rebuild this police station is a mark of our commitment to rebuild the peace in Warri and improve the security of life and property for all residents in Warri, Effurun, and its environs.

“I want to take a moment to celebrate the men and women of the Nigeria Police Force who are the unsung heroes of our security.

“They are the reasons why we chose to invest in this important project, to give back to the community, and to support the tireless men and women who work daily to keep our neighbourhoods safe and secure.”

The Managing Director said that TSSNL, as a community-based private security company, understood the plight of their communities.

He also said that the company shared the desire of the society for improved security as a pre-condition for investment.

Pondi said that the decision to rebuild the Ugborikoko Divisional Police Station was borne out of a recognition that security infrastructure matters, where a secured and decent work environment boosts morale and enhances operational effectiveness, among others.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com