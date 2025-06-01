Tantita Commissions Isoko Youth House,  Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Development In N/Delta

Share This





















By John Paul

LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace and development in the Niger Delta region, pledging continued collaboration with stakeholders and investment in youth empowerment initiatives.

The company’s Managing Director, High Chief Keston Pondi, made this declaration on Saturday, May 31, 2025, during the official commissioning of the Isoko Youth House (Fred Obe Secretariat) in Ozoro, Delta State.

Speaking at the event, Chief Pondi emphasized that Tantita’s mandate from the federal government—primarily to safeguard critical oil infrastructure—goes beyond pipeline surveillance. He stated that the company is equally focused on fostering long-term peace and unity by empowering local youths and supporting community development.

The newly inaugurated Isoko Youth House, located along the Ozoro/Kwale Road opposite the Southern Delta University Gate, symbolizes the company’s ongoing efforts in this direction. Pondi officially unveiled the facility on behalf of Tantita Chairman, Chief Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo), describing it as a fulfilled promise to empower, organize, and give voice to the aspirations of Isoko youths.

Delta State Commissioner of Youths, Hon. ThankGod Harry Frakriowei, who represented Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, described the youth house as a “symbol of hope, opportunity, and progress.” He noted that the facility, equipped with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) gadgets, will function as a training centre to equip youths with various skills and serve as a catalyst for innovation. He added that the project aligns with the administration’s MORE agenda, which focuses on youth empowerment and development.

The president of the Isoko National Youths Assembly Worldwide, Comrade Eniwake Orogun, hailed the Isoko Youth House as a lasting symbol of collective struggle. He explained that naming the facility after Chief Fred Obe honours his pioneering leadership and role in championing the rights of the Isoko people during the Niger Delta struggle for self-determination and equitable oil revenue distribution.

Chief Fred Obe, in his remarks, expressed deep appreciation for the gesture and recounted the historical context of the Isoko Youth House, dating back to 1997/1998. He highlighted the joint efforts with leaders like Tompolo and Asari Dokubo in advocating for justice for oil-producing communities, which eventually earned national recognition during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

Obe extended gratitude to Chief Pondi for his significant support in completing the project and reaffirmed the enduring relationship between the Isoko and Ijaw nations. Comrade Orogun also acknowledged other contributors, particularly Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko and Chief Pondi, the latter of whom was credited with making an “elephant-size” donation.

The fully equipped Isoko Youth House was completed at a cost exceeding ?200 million, and attendees at the event were urged to ensure its longevity through proper maintenance and responsible use.

