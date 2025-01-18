Suspected Yahoo Boy Knocks Mother, Child, Customer To Death

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected yahoo boy allegedly driving on a very high speed has reportedly knocked down a woman and her child at Okpaka community, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The woman and her baby were killed in her shop.

Also killed is a man who came to buy goods from the woman’s shop.

The incident occurred late Thursday, January 16.

DAILY POST learnt that the suspected yahoo boy drove recklessly, a Toyota Camry and killed the trio at the shop.

He was caught by residents of the area who gave him the beating of his life before he was handed over to the Police.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe is yet to comment on the report.

DailyPost

