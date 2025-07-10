Suspected Kidnappers Kill Father, Shoot Son In Delta Community

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected kidnappers have killed a man in Delta State and also shot his son.

The killing occurred Tuesday, in Ovwor-Olomu, Ughelli South local government area of the state.

An eye witness confirmed that the man was killed by the suspected kidnappers for attempting to escape.

“For daring to escape, the man’s son was also shot but survived the attack. He is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital around.

“Over seven kidnapping incidents have occurred in Ovwor-Olomu town in less than a month.

While calling on security agencies to come to their aid, he lamented that residents living on the outskirts of the community are no longer safe and are the primary targets.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Delta State, (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, assuring the command is on the trail of the hoodlums

DailyPost

