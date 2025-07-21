Suspected Drug Addict Reveals How He ‘Killed’ His Girlfriend And Mother Of His Two Kids

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Kelvin Obakpororo, for allegedly killing his girlfriend and the mother of his two children, simply identified as Excellence.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this on Sunday in Asaba, the state capital.

He said, “You will recall that between June 26 and 27, 2025, social media was awash with the mysterious murder of a girl named Excellence in Sapele, who was killed by her boyfriend and the father of her two kids.

“The suspect initially escaped, but we eventually arrested him, and he is currently in the custody of the command.

“For those demanding justice for Excellence, we want to inform you that he has been arrested, and we assure you that he will be arraigned in court very soon.”

Confessing to the crime, the suspect, Obakpororo, lamented that he was under the influence of drugs when he killed her.

“She was into hookups. Whenever she came to my house, she would change clothes and go out to see another man. So, on that fateful day, she came to my house, and we had an argument. She took a knife, and I took a hammer. After I overpowered her, I used the hammer to hit her on the forehead three times before she fell and died.

“I didn’t know she would die, and I wasn’t in my right senses. I took 200mg of tramadol. It was a mistake. I’m so sorry. She had two sons for me—three and two years old,” he narrated.

The suspect admitted to being involved in internet fraud (commonly referred to as “pressing”) and expressed regret for killing the mother of his children.

Punch

