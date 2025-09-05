Senator Ede Dafinone Felicitates Muslim Ummah On Eid-ul-Mawlid

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As the Muslim faithful across Nigeria and the world celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid, Senator Ede Dafinone, representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Dafinone in a statement said Eid-ul-Mawlid is a period of reflection on the life, virtues, and teachings of the Holy Prophet—whose message of peace, compassion, tolerance, and unity remains ever relevant in our time, adding, “It is a reminder for all of us, regardless of faith, to embrace humility, kindness, and the spirit of brotherhood in our daily lives.”

He urged our Muslim brothers and sisters in Delta Central, Delta State, and Nigeria to use this season to pray for peace, unity, and progress in our nation, just as he urged Nigerians to continue to work together across ethnic and religious lines to strengthen the bonds that unite us as one people under God.

“On this special day, I also call on all Nigerians to show love to one another, extend a helping hand to the needy, and promote harmony in our communities. In doing so, we honour the Holy Prophet’s legacy and contribute to building a stronger, more united Nigeria.

“Once again, I wish all Muslim faithful a joyous and peaceful Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration. May this season bring blessings, peace, and prosperity to our homes, our state, and our dear country,” he stated.

