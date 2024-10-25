Senator Dafinone Salutes Chief T. J. Okpoko, SAN, On His 92nd Birthday

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing Delta Central Senatoral district, Senator Ede Dafinone has eulogised high-Chief T. J Onomigbo-Okpoko, SAN, on his 92nd Birthday Anniversary.

Senator Ede Dafinone, in birthday message signed by him made available to Urhobotday said that Chief Okpoko, a distinguished legal icon, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and revered High Chief of Okpe Kingdom, has made indelible contributions to the legal profession, leadership, and community development.

He added that “His steadfast commitment to justice, fairness, and the rule of law has earned him widespread admiration across the nation.

“It is with immense joy and heartfelt gratitude that I, Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, extend my warmest congratulations to our father, High-Chief T. J. Onomigbo-Okpoko, SAN, on the remarkable occasion of your 92nd birthday.

“As you mark this glorious milestone, I join the entire Urhobo Nation, Okpe Kingdom, the legal community, and well-wishers in celebrating your life of service, integrity, and excellence. Your exemplary leadership continues to inspire generations, and your legacy would remain a beacon of hope.

“ On behalf of the Dafinone family, the good people of Delta Central, I wish, Pa. Chief T. J. Onomigbo-Okpoko, SAN, many more years of good health, happiness, and fulfillment. Happy 92nd birthday, Sir!”

