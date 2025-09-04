Self –Acclaimed Activist Remanded Over Alleged Threat, Violent  Attack On BEDC Staff

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A man identified as Victor Ojei, popularly known as Wong Box, has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly attacking staff members of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company with a cutlass during a disconnection exercise in Asaba, Delta State.

PUNCH Online learnt that Ojei, who was arraigned on Monday, faces three charges of threat to life, assault occasioning harm, and threatening violence, contrary to sections 355, 86, and 249 of the Criminal Code.

The Delta State Police Command spokesperson, Bright Edafe, confirmed the court’s decision in a post on X.

“Self-acclaimed activist Victor Ojei, popularly known as ‘Wong Box,’ was today arraigned and remanded in prison custody pending when his bail conditions are met… Nobody is above the law,” he wrote.

According to the police, Ojei was first arrested on August 14, 2025, after allegedly assaulting BEDC staff who disconnected his property on Anyameluhor Street, Asaba, over an outstanding electricity bill of ?4,870,780.

The Delta Command, in a statement on August 29, said Ojei violently resisted the disconnection, brandishing a cutlass and ordering the technicians to reconnect his compound.

It was stated he also threatened to kill the workers, causing one pregnant staff member to fall during the commotion.

“The suspect rushed at them and attacked them with a cutlass, insisting that they must reconnect his compound.

“The technician, out of fear of being murdered, reconnected the light.

“The suspect did not stop at that; he continued to threaten them, and in the process, a pregnant BEDC staff fell,” the statement partly read.

In a video circulated online, Ojei was heard shouting at the workers Why will you disconnect my house?”

“I go cut una, and nothing go happen.

“I am Wong Box of Delta State… I am a politician.”

Edafe added that after his release on bail, Ojei failed to report back for further investigation, prompting a manhunt that eventually led to his rearrest

