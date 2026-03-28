Security Expert Hints On The Value Of Tantita’s Oil Pipeline Surveillance Services To Nigeria

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LAGOS MARCH 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A security expert, Demeide Master Tony has said that Nigeria’s fiscal recovery, energy security, and political stability are critically dependent on the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) contract.

According to him, in the last four years, Tantita has reduced oil theft by nearly 80%, restored production to 1.8 million barrels per day, created over 10,000 jobs, and delivered environmental recovery. He argued that terminating the contract would dismantle deterrence, destabilize communities, and plunge Nigeria into economic and political crisis.

Demeide advocated for the retention of Tantita’s services to consolidate security of Nigeria’s energy infrastructure so far achieved.

“Tantita must not only be retained but institutionalized as the backbone of Nigeria’s energy security.

“Tantita’s effectiveness is explained through criminological theories validated globally.

“Crime thrives without capable guardians. Tantita introduced “creek intelligence,” making pipelines unsuitable targets. Mexico’s Pemex crisis has shown that theft surges when community surveillance weakened”, he said.

Demeide emphasized that social disorganisation theory has proven that weak institutions foster crime and linked Tantita’s 10,000 jobs to Niger Deltans which positively reorganised various communities as catalysts for prevailing peace in the region.

According to him, criminals weigh risks and rewards before proceeding on their nefarious adventures. Since taking charge of the security of Nigeria’s oil pipelines, Tantita, Demeide argued, has increased arrest likelihood for pipeline vandals thus making theft irrational.

“Economic deprivation drives illegitimate means, it is for this reason that Tantita reduced strain by offering livelihoods thus reducing pipeline vandalism

“Note too that blocked opportunities breeds aggression.Tantita’s structured employment prevented youths from being mobilized as political tools by desperate politicians”, the security expert further stressed.

He listed hybrid security model and modus operandi of securing the country’s oil infrastructure to include technology driven surveillance involving longendurance drones and geospatial tracking closed surveillance gaps; grassroots intelligence in which over 10,000 local youths were recruited as “human sensors”; interAgency collaboration which enabled Tantita to provides intelligence to the Police, NSCDC, DSS,Navy and JTF, ensuring lawful arrests, training and integration involving the training of operatives in intelligence gathering, rapid response, and community engagement.

According to him, the Nigerian Army Resource Centre described Tantita’s model a “panacea for national development”.

Eumerating the gains of Tantitia’s surveillance operation on Nigeria’s oil pipelines since commencing operation, Demeide, citting NEITI and NUPRC statistics, disclosed that in 2023 Oil theft dropped by 79% and production rebounded to 1.4–1.5 million bpd.

And in 2024, sustained surveillance pushed production to 1.6 million bpd while in July 2025, production hit 1.8 million bpd, saving Nigeria $18 billion annually.

Other positive impacts of Tantitia’s pipeline survelliance services, according to the security expert include, environmental gains- Oil spills fell by 50% in 2024 (NOSDRA), Port Harcourt’s “black soot” disappeared; security atabilization leading to reduction in sea piracy and criminal activities thus boosting investors’ confidence.

“Similary, in the areaCorporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Tantita has covered gaps in government capacity through CSR, including sustainable Rice Farming Initiative (SDN, Ecosus Pro Nigeria), infrastructures provision to various communities:Solarpowered classrooms, rehabilitated roads, building of police stations, scholarships to indigent students among others”, Demeide said.

The company, he disclosed has also embarked on medical outreach programs in rural communities, carried, mangrove replanting and cleanup of polluted sites, promoted unity among traditional rulers and empowered Niger Delta youths through vocational training in welding, ICT, and marine services.

The security expert warned that ending Tantita’s oil pipeline contract could trigger multidimensional collapse in several areas.

His words: It could bring about security vacuum. For example, if 10,000 trained operatives are displaced, they may revert to bunkering or militancy, production could fall back below 1 million bpd thus devaluing the Naira, resurgence of ethnic conflicts could once again take the centre stage in the Niger Delta, unemployed Youths may be mobilized as foot soldiers in 2027 elections, Oil spills may surge again, reversing ecological recovery, investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s oil sector may collapse leading to Iinternational oil companies withdrawing interest and Nigeria could loses credibility as a reliable supplier”

Continuing, he said: “Tantita has proven effective, and the logical path forward is its integration and expansion into a permanent Niger Delta Pipeline Security Commission (NDPSC). A hybrid model should be maintained, where private firms work in collaboration with legal authority. Alongside this, capacity building and reintegration programs must be expanded to create pathways beyond security, offering youths opportunities in training and development. “Retaining Tantita also serves as a safeguard for political stability, preventing the mobilization of youths during the 2027 elections. Ultimately, retention is not optional, it is a strategic necessity. Tantita must evolve into a permanent guardian of Nigeria’s energy lifeline.

“Tantita has proven beyond doubt that local guardianship works. Terminating the contract would undo hard won gains, destabilize the Niger Delta, and undermine Nigeria’s fiscal recovery.

As Sun Tzu observed in The Art of War:

“Foreknowledge cannot be gotten from ghosts and spirits, nor by just analogy with past events, nor from just calculations. It must be obtained from men who understand the enemy situation.”

Tantita represents that foreknowledge. For Nigeria’s economy to thrive, the guardian must remain at the gate not temporarily, but permanently”

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