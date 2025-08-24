Scores Injured As   Itsekiri, Urhobo Youths Clash In Warri  Over Territory

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Tension gripped residents of Warri, Delta State on Saturday afternoon as Itsekiri and Agbarha-Warri (Urhobo) youths engaged in a violent clash over renewed territorial claims.

Eye witness accounts revealed that trouble started around noon in Warri South Local Government Area, following a disputed celebratory procession by some Itsekiri youths who were reportedly commemorating the fourth coronation anniversary of the Olu of Warri.

It was gathered that Agbarha-Warri youths attempted to block the procession alleging that the actors were crossing their territorial land.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident turned violent when Agbarha youths reacted angrily to chants of “we own Warri”, “na we get Warri” from the celebrating Itsekiri youths.

During the altercation, youths from both sides reportedly resorted to brandishing cutlasses, wooden planks, and stones just as the violence escalated to the Ibo Market and Okere Market areas, where shops were hastily shut down over fear of the conflict intensifying.

In the ensuing conflict, several youths were said to have sustained bullet wounds after security personnel at the scene fired shots in an attempt to quell the unrest.

However, the exact number of those injured could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident saying “The incident is confirmed, but there are no casualties”.

Punch

