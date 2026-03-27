RMD Announces Death Of Lagbaja’s Former Singer  Onos Brisibi

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LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gospel singer and songwriter Onos Brisibi has died at the age of 55. Her death was announced on Thursday by her cousin, actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, in a post on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the late singer, he wrote, “It’s hard to put into words the loss we feel.

“My dear sister and cousin, Onos Nancy Brisibi, went to be with the Lord on March 23rd, 2026, after a long and difficult illness. She was born on November 20th, 1970, to Apostle Ambrose Oproze Brisibi (of blessed memory) and Deaconess Mary Koko Brisibi of Aladja, Udu, Delta State.

“Onos was more than family—she was love in human form. A devoted Christian, a beautiful soul, and a gifted songstress whose voice carried so much light and joy. She didn’t just sing; she ministered, lifting hearts and drawing people closer to God. She loved deeply, laughed freely, and gave so much of herself to everyone around her.

“I called her Onos pokor pokor, and in return she would call me Uncle Richard—with that her playful, almost British accent. Where did the Warri girl who never go England see that kind accent from? That was just who she was—full of life, humor, and charm.

“The memories keep flooding in—even till her last days, when with Mama we sat reminiscing and teasing her about how, as kids, she would leave Mama Titi’s house just to come and eat at my mom’s place, where her “special plate” was always waiting. Through it all, her laughter never left her—and it still echoes in our hearts now.

“She leaves behind her daughter, Sarah, her mother, siblings, and so many of us who will carry her in our hearts always.

“The tears are many, but the memories are even more. And we are comforted, like all who knew her and her dedication to spreading the gospel through music, that she is finally resting with the Lord.

“I will miss you deeply, my sweet coz. I love you—always will.

“Rest in perfect peace, Onos.

You were truly loved.”

Ono was known for her work as a gospel artist and worship leader. She was active in church ministry for many years, particularly with Christ Embassy, where she served as a singer.

She gained early recognition during her undergraduate years at Delta State University, where her vocal range and performances of songs by international artists such as Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, and Aretha Franklin drew attention.

Over the years, she worked with several Nigerian artists. She performed with Lagbaja on his album No Do GraGra, supported reggae singer Daniel Wilson on Raggamuffin, and collaborated with gospel singer Sammie Okposo. She was also associated with other music groups and live band performances.

Singer Ego Ihenacho had, in a 2023 interview, said the late Onos played a key role in her joining Lagbaja’s band, where she spent 12 years. According to her, she stepped in as a replacement for Onos, who was away at the time.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Brisibi, her mother, siblings, extended family, friends, and her church community at LoveWorld Ministries.

PM Parrot

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