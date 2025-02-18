Renowned Nigeria Statesman Edwin Clark is Dead

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODA)-Renowned Nigerian statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, has passed away at the age of 97.

Clark’s demise was announced in a statement signed by Prof. C. C. Clark for the family and Mr. Penawei Clark for the children.

According to the statement, Clark passed away on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The statement reads, “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday, 17th February 2025.

“The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”

The latest tragedy is coming days after another elder statesman and chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayodele Adebanjo, was reported dead.

Adebanjo died on Friday morning at the age of 96.

Politics Nigeria

