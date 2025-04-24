Reckless Driving: Suspected Yahoo Boy Kills Three Kids, Injures Father In Delta Community

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An over-speeding Mercedez Benz, GLK350 have killed three children of the same parents just as it injured their father who is currently battling for his life at a the General Hospital, Abraka Ethiope-Eaat Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred on the Old Benin/Abraka road on Monday night.

It was gathered that the vehicle which was at a very high speed lost control and rammed into a shop and killed the three children on the spot.

The father of the children sustained grievous injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a suspected yahoo boy, reportedly escaped from the scene of the incident.

The injured man is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

DailyPost

