Recall Move Against Senator Dafinone Is ‘Dead On Arrival’-Delta APC

LAGOS MAY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Member of All Progressive Congress (APC) Delta State has categorically condemn the mischievous recall exercise on Senator Ede Dafinone in its entirety as a farcical exhibition of ignorance.

The Party in a statement signed by Valentine Onojeghuo Esq the Publicity Secretary

APC, Delta State dated 14th May 2025 made available to Urhobotoday stated emphatically and without equivocation that this so-called recall effort is dead on arrival because it’s a poorly

scripted melodrama orchestrated by Fejiro Oliver.

“It is an established fact that Fejiro Oliver, the arrowhead of this shameful charade, is a well-known blackmailer whose stock-in-trade is concocting falsehoods, maligning credible individuals and launching smear campaigns in exchange for financial settlements. His record is littered with cases of harassment, media terrorism and serial defamation of public figures-all for profit and political manipulation. The people of Delta Central are far too enlightened to fall for such cheap, recycled tactics.

“It is no coincidence that this campaign surfaced at a time when Senator Dafinone is receiving widespread commendation across Delta Central for his sterling performance in the Senate. From robust legislative contributions to effective representation and development-focused interventions, Senator Dafinone has exceeded expectations and redefined public service in our Senatorial District.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that none of these paid vaudevillian characters behind this comical charade are recognized card-carrying members of our Party, nor do they possess the moral or political standing to speak on behalf of our great Party or the constituents of Delta Central.

“Delta APC is not unmindful of Fejiro Oliver’s pattern of malicious campaigns, which are often designed to serve the sinister motives of his shadowy paymasters threatened by Senator Ede Dafinone’s integrity, performance and rising profile. It is on record that Senator Dafinone has conducted himself with utmost dignity, legislative excellence and unwavering dedication to the people of Delta Central since his assumption of office. His record speaks for itself.

“We challenge Fejiro Oliver and his paymasters to come clean. Who is bankrolling this deceitful campaign? Whose interests are served by undermining the good work of Senator Dafinone? The people of Delta Central will not be used as pawns in their unholy vendetta and clandestine attempts to reclaim bygone days.

“Let it be known that Senator Ede Dafinone enjoys the full confidence and support of the APC leadership and members in Delta State. There is no legitimate recall effort recognized or endorsed by our Party or by any credible leaders in Delta Central and we will not stand idly by while the name of a performing Senator is dragged through the mud by political miscreants and media mercenaries.

“Ironically, on what moral authority does Fejiro Oliver base his call for the recall of Senator Ede Dafinone when he neither participated in nor cast a vote during the 2023 senatorial elections that duly elected the Senator? It is a glaring display of political hypocrisy and moral bankruptcy for someone who abdicated his civic responsibility to now position himself as a mouthpiece for the people.

“Without mincing words, Fejiro Oliver holds no electoral mandate, no democratic legitimacy and no credible stake in the collective decision of the Delta Central electorate. His efforts to undermine the will of the people through media antics and veiled threats with the forlorn hopes of pecuniary rewards are not only disgraceful but also an affront to the intelligence and integrity of Delta Central constituents.

“Delta APC puts Fejiro Oliver and his invisible sponsors on notice: This Party will not tolerate politically motivated blackmail or campaigns of calumny against its elected officials. We are prepared to expose, confront and dismantle any further efforts to undermine our legislative representatives in the guise of a questionable recall process laced with unwarranted malice.

“The people of Delta Central are not fools and will not be swayed by the antics of serial blackmailers like Fejiro Oliver. Let the detractors take notice that Delta APC stands with Senator Ede Dafinone, and no amount of noise, lies or blackmail will change that.”

