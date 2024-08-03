Reactions As Delta Protesters Protest With Mock Coffin Of President Tinubu

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A video of angry protesters carrying a mock coffin of President Bola Tinubu on a Keke Napep has caused a stir on social media.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports the nationwide protests against hunger, economic hardship started on Thursday, August 1, 2024, and have been scheduled to stretch till August 10 across all states of the Federation as well as the nation’s capital Abuja.

The protesters in Delta State who joined other Nigerians across the country to call on President Bola Tinubu to reverse certain policies believed to be behind the harsh economy were seen carrying a mock coffin of Tinubu on a Keke Napep.

They also held placards with inscription such as ‘’President reduce the cost of fuel,’’ Hunger dey,” amongst others.

Reacting to the viral video, netiziens recalled how Tinubu and his supporters had during the anti-fuel subsidy removal protests of 2012 held a mock coffin of former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

They highlighted a sense of karma, with users stating that Tinubu is now experiencing what he once dished out. Other commenters were rather amused, noting the presence of escorts during the protest.

Tomy Tom wrote: “The same thing he did to goodluck ,karma is a bitch best knacked in cold weather.”

__datpiscesgirl wrote: ‘‘I remember when the did this to Goodluck Jonathan, even if I was a small girl then, I remember vividly because my dad brought the newspaper home and I read a lot newspapers then. Tables have finally turn! Tinubu was one of the masterminds of #occupynigeria protest where protesters carried an empty corpse claiming it was GEJ. Karma, you do this one and I love it.”

adeyeyeracheal wrote: ”If anything happens to him? How will it resolve Nigeria problem.”

shogaid wrote: ”If Goodluck Jonathan see this video how go dey feel.”

pee_tim wrote: ”Shebi Tinubu and co diid same to Goodluck … karma is a bitch.”king_enakpodia wrote: ”Delta no try at all,no respect for the president as he die na keke una take carry president.”

aremo04 wrote: ‘‘You did thesame thing for Buhari and he’s still alive and some of una wey do am don pai.”

NewsGuru

