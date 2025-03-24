Re-Modeling Of Warri Stadium To Gulp N30bn

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ten months after terminating the contract for the rehabilitation of Warri Township Stadium owing to non-performance, Delta State government, on Thursday, handed over the work to Peculiar Ultimate company to begin what it termed ‘re-modelling’ of the complex.

In May, 2024, Delta State Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, told journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori that the state government was not satisfied with the pace of work, adding that the contractor if allowed, will not be able to deliver the job, which was originally billed for completion in 24 months.

The State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban), Comrade Reuben Izeze, threw more light on why the contract was terminated then, saying: “As you are aware, Governor Oborevwori, in the course of his inaugural address, promised Deltans that the MORE Agenda was going to be his working document and that Asaba will continue to receive its pride of place as the state capital and Warri will also receive a face-lift.”

Ten months after, Warri Stadium began a new phase of life on Thursday, as the Chairman of Delta Sports Commission, Hon. Onoriode Oborevwori handed the complex to a new contractor, Peculiar Ultimate Company.

Speaking with The Guardian, shortly after the handing over ceremony, the Director General of Delta Sports Commission, Mr. Festus Ohwojero, revealed that the ‘re-modelling’ would last for 24 months beginning from March 20, 2025.

“This re-modelling of Warri Stadium will include a brand new indoor sports hall, tartan track, the football pitch, proper drainage system and others,” Ohwojero stated.

An official of the Sports Commission revealed to The Guardian that the ‘re-modelling’ of Warri Stadium would cost the state government about N30billion.

