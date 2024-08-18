Prophet Fufeyin Halts Sale Of ‘Spiritual Products’, Vows To Curse Any One Selling It

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta-based cleric Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has said his ‘spiritual products’ will no longer be sold.

The founder and senior prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM) announced this on Wednesday during the church’s August Break Programme 2024 “Break the Limit” (Day 1).

He said anyone selling his “spiritual products” would be cursed.

This comes after weeks of pressure from social media influencer VeryDarkMan who questioned the legitimacy and regulatory approval of selling his spiritual products such as miracle water, perfume, spiritual shirt, soap, mustard seed and one-shot oil.

“I want to make it clear to you all tonight. The spiritual items are not for sale. Anybody out there selling these spiritual items to you, I will lay a curse on them because it’s not for sale,” said Fufeyin.

The 53-year-old prophet noted that users must register at CMDM to receive the spiritual items for free, which will be prayed over, stressing that proper guidance will be put in place to prevent chaos.

“You (users) have to go and register on the mountain (CMDM), then they (those in charge of the products) will give it to you for free. They will pray on it on the mountain, and then I (Fufeyin), your prophet, will tell you how to use it. You will be surprised because you are not here to test; you already believe. Don’t test it; my prayer is to believe. Don’t test why we register because we want to control the crowd.

“Something that has no instructions or guidance is useless. We can tell everybody to rush and take the spiritual items, but no, a stampede will occur. That’s why we have to guide you people to receive the blessings, and anybody out there selling them will receive a curse from me,” he said.

However, VeryDarkMan said in response on Saturday that even if the cleric is giving the materials out for free he still needs regulatory approval to be able to do that.

Premium Times said it observed on the church’s website that the said spiritual products were also sold to people in South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Fufeyin earlier filed a lawsuit against VeryDarkMan alleging defamation. The suit has since been withdrawn.

