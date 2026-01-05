Profile Of  New Delta State Commissioner Of Police CP Aina Adesola

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-CP Aina Adesola has assumed duty as the 23rd Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, succeeding Assistant Inspector-General of Police Olufemi Abaniwonda, who was recently promoted and posted as Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

CP Aina Adesola was born on 2nd September 1968 to the family of Mr and Mrs Aina Ajana and hails from Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Ondo State University in the year 1990 and was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a member of course 4 Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on 10th June 1994. He attended the elite Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State. Upon completion of his training, he was deployed to Delta state in the year 1996, where he served in Ogwashi-Uku.

The new Commissioner of Police has served the Nigeria Police Force in various capacities, including operational, administrative, investigative, and training roles. His postings include service as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Aswani Division 2012-2015, he served as the OC Homicide Edo State command in the year 2016, OC X-squad zone 2, Lagos state also in the 2016, Assistant commissioner of Police Department of finance and admin Abia State Police Command from the year 2018-2022, Commandant, Police Training School, Oyin-Akoko, Ondo State in the year 2022; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, Rivers State Command in the year 2023; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Delta State Command 2023-2025. Upon his elevation to the rank of Commissioner of Police in the year 2025, he was posted to Lagos State as Deputy Commandant, Police College, Ikeja where he served for seven months and in the month of January 2026, he was deployed to Delta State as the 23rd commissioner of Police Delta State Police Command.

In furtherance of his professional development, CP Aina Adesola has attended several leadership and specialised courses, including the Citizenship and Leadership Course, Sherri Hills, Jos; Leadership Command Course; Tactical Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos; Police Mobile Training Course, Gwoza; Community Policing Train-the-Trainers Course, Police College, Ikeja; as well as International Law Enforcement Agency (ILEA) programmes in Gaborone, Botswana, and Roswell, New Mexico, United States of America.

Widely regarded as a disciplined, detribalised, and people-oriented police officer, CP Aina Adesola has participated in numerous workshops and seminars both within and outside the country. He is known for his professionalism, humility, and commitment to community-based policing. His hobbies include reading, travelling, and playing football. He is happily married and blessed with children.

While formally taking over the leadership of the Command, the new Commissioner of Police pledged to build on existing security frameworks and strengthen proactive policing strategies across Delta State. He called on residents to continue to support the Police and other security agencies, while advising youths to resist all forms of criminal inducement.

In his handing-over remarks, the outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Olufemi Abaniwonda, expressed sincere appreciation to the Delta State Government and the people of the State for their cooperation and support during his tenure. He urged them to extend the same goodwill to his successor.

Addressing members of the press, CP Aina Adesola assured Deltans and residents that under his leadership, the Delta State Police Command would remain firm, professional, and proactive in ensuring that the State becomes increasingly hostile to criminal elements and activities.

