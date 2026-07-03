Professional Bodies Urge FG To Revive Delta Ports, Steel Company

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LAGOS JULY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairman of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, APBN, Delta state chapter , Rev Lewis Afolabi, has enjoined the Federal Government to revive the four seaports in Delta State and Delta Steel Company, Aladja, Delta State.

Speaking yesterday in Warri, Delta state at his investiture ceremony as Chairman of the body in the state and the inauguration of the executive council, Afolabi said, ” Delta state is endowed with four ports yet their operational capacity remains suboptimal. We respectfully urge the federal government to accord the revival of Delta state’s ports the urgency it deserves. This appeal extends to the Delta steel company, Aladja”, he said.

He further appealed to governments at all levels in the country to also engage seasoned professionals from the private and corporate sectors as special advisers , Chairmen of boards and heads of parastatals to enhance service delivery. ” It is imperative that seasoned professionals from the private and corporate sectors be accorded greater opportunities to serve as technical advisors , chairmen of boards and heads of parastatals.

” Their expertise will substantially enhance governance and service delivery”, he said

Afolabi expressed gratitude to the body for his investiture as its 7th Chairman , adding that the theme of the investiture lecture ” Professional leadership and national development: strengthening institutions for a sustainable Nigeria ” was selected to add value to the drive for sustainable development in the country.

First deputy president of the APBN, Professor Muhammed Akaro Mainoma , who was chairman of the investiture ceremony, in his address congratulated the new leadership , urging it to uphold transparency and accountability.

Professor Mainoma who was represented by a former Chairman of the body in the state, Barrister J.O. Aikpokpo Martins , assured that as professionals they would continue to play their roles in nation building.

Past chairmen of the body were inducted into the hall of emeritus chairmen of the APBN.

Vanguard

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