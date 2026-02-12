POWER GENERATION: Oborevwori Laying Foundation For Industrial Growth In Delta — Aniagwu 

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government, Wednesday, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is deliberately positioning the state for accelerated industrial growth through sustained investment in power generation, leveraging the recent constitutional provision granting states greater control over electricity.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this during the visit of the State Economic Management Team to Sapele Power Plc in Ogorode, Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area.

He stated that the governor’s move to expand the state’s energy capacity reflects a clear strategy to drive industrialisation, attract investors, and create employment opportunities in line with his MORE Agenda.

“Energy is the bedrock of industrialisation. When Governor Oborevwori came on board, he recognised that to attract industries and create jobs, we must expand our capacity in power generation and distribution”, Aniagwu said.

He disclosed that the administration reviewed previously acquired turbines and equipment stored in Oghareki, Ethiope West Local Government Area, which had remained idle for years.

He said: “Rather than sell them off as scrap for about ?3 billion, the governor opted for a long-term investment approach aimed at generating sustainable revenue and boosting electricity supply.

“Following feasibility studies conducted in collaboration with the Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), the Ministry of Energy, and the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser, the state entered into a partnership with Sapele Power Plc to refurbish and integrate the equipment into the plant’s operations.”

Aniagwu revealed that the facility, which already produces over 1,020 megawatts of electricity, is set to inject an additional 120 megawatts into the national grid upon completion of the refurbishment.

“The new capacity will come from two 60-megawatt Rolls-Royce Trent 60 Generating Turbines being installed at the plant. Instead of taking quick money and forgetting the future, the governor chose to invest for generations yet unborn,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “Today, we are talking about injecting 120 megawatts into the national grid. That is a wise and profitable decision that will benefit Delta State and the country in the long run.”

He added that beyond increasing electricity supply, the initiative is already generating employment opportunities and facilitating technology transfer, as local engineers and technicians participate in fabrication and installation processes.

Commissioner for Energy, Engr. Michael Anoka, described the development as impressive, noting that Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated strong commitment to meeting the energy needs of Deltans.

He expressed confidence that the additional power capacity would substantially address energy demands and support industrial expansion.

Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Dr. Barry Gbe, who led the team, described the investment as a calculated and strategic move under the new electricity law, which allows greater state participation in power generation and distribution.

Gbe disclosed that the state has constituted a committee, working with consultants, to liberalise the electricity market, encourage more players in generation, distribution, and metering, and ensure affordable power for businesses and residents.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), Chief Lucky Oghene-Omoru, said the initiative has converted a previously dormant asset into a value-generating investment for the state and commended Sapele Power Plc for its commitment to indigenous technology, cost reduction, and job creation.

In his remarks, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Sapele Power Plc, Mr. Valentine Ashinze, lauded Governor Oborevwori for his foresight and assured that the company would support the administration’s vision of industrialising Delta State.

The visit by the State Economic Management Team highlighted the administration’s integrated approach to development, linking infrastructure, energy expansion, and investment promotion as part of efforts to position Delta State as a hub for sustainable industrial growth.

