Police Track, Recover Ford Jeep Stolen From Akwa-Ibom In Delta, Arrest Suspected Receiver

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Akwa Ibom state Police Command Wednesday said it has arrested a suspected receiver of a stolen Ford Jeep and recovered the vehicle in Delta state, weeks after it was reportedly stolen in Uyo, the state capital.

The breakthrough followed an intelligence report received through the command’s Control Room on August 13, 2026, concerning the theft of a Ford Jeep from Akpasak Estate, Uyo.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, stated this in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, and made available to journalists Tuesday.

The statement said the commissioner immediately directed relevant investigative and operational units to commence efforts to trace the stolen vehicle and apprehend those behind the crime.

It said detectives subsequently deployed technology-driven investigative techniques to track the vehicle, leading them to Delta state on August 27, where the stolen jeep was located.

During the operation, the police arrested one Bright Okon, a male employee of a private security company, who was allegedly found in possession of the stolen vehicle.

The recovered Ford Jeep was thereafter transported to the Akwa Ibom state Police command for further investigation.

The command said discreet and comprehensive investigations had commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding the theft, movement and possession of the vehicle, as well as identify and apprehend other members of the suspected criminal network.

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