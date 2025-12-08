Police Recover Phone Of Slain Delta Judge From Security Guard Arrested In Enugu

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)The Delta State Police Command on Sunday revealed that the phone of the slain retired High Court judge, Justice Ifeoma Okogwu, was recovered from 25-year-old Godwin Mngumi, who was arrested in Anambra State.

The command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement announcing the arrest of the suspect.

Edafe stated that “on December 6, 2025, operatives, acting on intelligence, arrested Mngumi, the security guard who allegedly murdered Justice Ifeoma Okogwu (rtd).”

Edafe said the suspect was arrested in Anambra State and that the late judge’s phone was recovered from him.

According to him, the suspect confessed that he invited his friend, one Nnaji Obalum, and another suspect who is still at large to the house where they allegedly carried out the attack.

“Nnaji Obalum has also been arrested, while the manhunt for the third suspect is ongoing,” the PPRO added.

The retired judge, an Asaba-born former judicial officer, was found dead on Sunday, November 23, at her home located behind The Pointer Newspapers in Asaba.

She was reportedly discovered under disturbing circumstances that sparked tension across the state capital.

Reports indicated that her killers bound her legs and hands and ransacked the entire house in what appeared to be a violent and targeted attack.

Following the murder, the night security guard assigned to the residence disappeared shortly after the incident, heightening suspicions of internal complicity.

The victim’s brother, Ogbueshi Okogwu, who broke the news of her death, said, “My eldest sister was murdered in her house on Sunday night. We only received the news on Monday morning, so we presume the incident happened during the night.

“A major red flag is the disappearance of the night security guard. The morning guard claimed he found the gate wide open when he arrived. He said he simply sat there. Sat there doing what? I do not know. I do not understand this situation at all.”

Okogwu added that the family provided the police with the identity and details of the private security company that deployed the guards. He said the police detained the morning guard and invited the owner of the security outfit for questioning.

This is not the first time a retired judge has lost their life in what was suspected to be a murder-related incident.

In October 2023, the Benue State Police Command paraded four suspected killers of the former president of the Benue Customary Court of Appeal, retired Justice Margaret Igbetar, in Makurdi.

The command disclosed that the suspects confessed to killing the jurist over a family inheritance dispute.

