Police Launch Rescue Operation For Kidnapped  Delta Farmer

LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta State Police Command, and the Issele-Azagba vigilante group have launched a rescue mission following the abduction of a farmer, Kingsley Mordi, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Sunday PUNCH gathered that 48-year-old Mordi, popularly known as Titi Camara, was kidnapped around Umu Ubeh while returning from his farm at about 7 pm on Friday.

Sources told our correspondent that the kidnappers contacted the victim’s family early Saturday and demanded a ransom of N40m.

“Mr Kingsley Mordi was kidnapped on Friday while returning from his farm around 7 pm. This morning, the kidnappers contacted two members of his family and demanded N40m.

“We have reported the matter to the police, and the Divisional Police Officer in Issele-Azagba is on the ground, making efforts to rescue the victim,” one of the sources said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying, “It is confirmed. The DPO and the vigilante are in the bush presently.”

