Police, Army Arrest 184 Suspected Yahoo Boys, Recover 273 Assorted Laptops, 97 Smart Phones

LAGOS JULY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State police operatives in conjunction with men of the Nigeria Army has arrested suspected one hundred eighty-four suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo boys and recovered two hundred and seventy-three laptops in Effurun, Uvwie local government area of Delta State. The joint patrol team equally recovered ninety seven assorted smart phones and other communications accessories.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who made the report available to Urhobo said the Delta State Police command in a combined effort with the Nigeria Army recorded a significant breakthrough in the fight against internet fraud and other cyber-related offences.

He disclosed that on the 21st July 2025 at about 1745hrs, operatives of Ekpan Division, acting on credible intelligence in a combined effort with the Nigeria Army, carried out a coordinated raid on a location within Post Housing Estate, Effurun, Delta State where suspected internet fraud and terrorism financing activities were taking place.

According to him, “The operation resulted in the arrest of one Kelvin Odini, aged 33 years, and one hundred and eighty-three (183) others engaged in online fraud-related activities. Items recovered from the suspects include: Two hundred and seventy-three (273) assorted laptops, Ninety-seven (97) assorted smartphones, One (1) iPad, one (1) table phone, Nine (9) laptop chargers, and Two (2) Wi-Fi routers.”

He stated that all suspects and exhibits have been taken into custody as investigations intensify to unravel the extent of their operations and apprehend other accomplices.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, commends the gallant officers involved in these operations for their professionalism, bravery, and swift response to credible intelligence. He reiterates the command’s readiness to intensify intelligence operations, surveillance, and community engagement to ensure that Delta State remains uninhabitable for criminal syndicates and individuals engaged in activities inimical to peace and development,” the report affirmed.

