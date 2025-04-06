Phone Dealers, Traders Locked Out As Armed Policemen Sealed Robson G. Plaza In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Armed policemen has shutdown the popular Robson.G. Plaza where phones, other devices and household materials are sold in Warri, Delta State.

Traders, workers and customers were not given access into the premises.

The policemen in their numbers stormed the plaza which is along Okumagba Avenue, took over one lane of the ever busy road.

Passersby, car owners including commercial tricycle operators have to use alternative routes as a result of the gridlock caused by the presence of the heavily armed policemen dressed in different uniforms.

Findings revealed that a police team was at the Plaza the previous day to make an arrest but they were resisted with the traders allegedly throwing empty cans of water at the team and they left only to recoup to come in this morning in their numbers with Armoured Personnel Carrier(APC) and six Toyota Sienna load of Policemen to seal up the Plaza.

According to a shop owner simply identified as John, “some boys in the Plaza allegedly supported by the Mobile Policemen on guard duties in the Plaza resisted Policemen when they came for arrest yesterday.”

A senior Police source who craved anonymity confirmed it saying that there was a security breach in the Plaza hence the police sealed up the Plaza saying that as soon as the breach is contained and sorted out, it would be opened.

Daily Independent

For advert media placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com