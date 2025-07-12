Petroleum Training Institute Knocks SaharaReporters Over Alleged Falsehood, Threatens Legal Action

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Management of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, has strongly refuted a recent publication by SaharaReporters alleging the presence of flooded classrooms and snake-infested hostels at the institute, describing the report as false, malicious, and deliberately misleading.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 11, 2025, the Institute said the controversial article, published by SaharaReporters on July 10 and titled “Despite ?39 Billion Budget, Students at Nigeria’s Petroleum Training Institute Study in Flooded Classrooms, Snake-Infested Hostels”, was the handiwork of individuals attempting to malign the institution’s reputation and undermine its progress.

“The publication is factually inaccurate and mischievous,” the statement read. “There are no flooded lecture halls or snake-infested hostels on our campus. PTI classrooms, laboratories, workshops, and student accommodations are in good and habitable condition, with no verifiable complaints or photographic evidence to support these baseless claims.”

Management insisted that the campus remains one of the safest, most serene, and well-lit federal campuses in Nigeria, with 20 hours of electricity daily powered by both public supply and industrial-grade generators. They also pointed to the functional solar-powered streetlights and regular maintenance works carried out by its Services Directorate.

In response to the allegations, the Institute challenged SaharaReporters to provide any credible evidence, including testimonies from student union officials or hostel governors, that supports its claims. “Elected student leaders reside on campus and are actively involved in monitoring welfare and infrastructure,” the Institute said. “Their voices cannot be ignored in matters concerning student welfare.”

On the ?39 billion budget referenced in the report, PTI explained that the allocation is a federal budget covering numerous expenditures, including capital projects, personnel costs, training, and operations, all of which are subject to stringent oversight by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and other auditing bodies.

“It is intellectually dishonest to suggest mismanagement without understanding the structure and conditional releases of federal allocations,” the statement continued. “Every kobo is accounted for through due process and federal protocols.”

The Institute also took exception to claims that it had substituted its signature hands-on training with alternatives. PTI emphasized that it remains a premier training ground for the oil and gas industry, attracting students and delegations from within Nigeria and across Africa.

“Aside from training staff for Nigeria’s three major refineries in the past, we have hosted students from Angola, Uganda, Benin Republic, and Sao Tome and Principe. Universities across the country still send their engineering students here for mandatory industrial training,” the management noted.

Highlighting recent recognition, PTI revealed that the Africa Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) and the Republic of Niger recently visited its campus, endorsing it as a potential Regional Centre of Excellence for Africa’s oil and gas training.

Calling for journalistic responsibility, the Institute condemned what it described as “false and alarmist reporting” by SaharaReporters. “We welcome constructive criticism, but it must be based on verified facts. Sensational headlines aimed at discrediting institutions are both unethical and damaging.”

The statement also expressed displeasure at attempts to drag the Principal and CEO of the Institute into the controversy. “The current administration is focused on upgrading infrastructure, promoting research, and strengthening industry partnerships—not on responding to unfounded smear campaigns,” the management added.

PTI demanded an immediate retraction of the publication and a formal apology from SaharaReporters within 48 hours. It warned that legal action would be taken under the Cybercrimes Act 2015 and defamation laws if the platform failed to comply.

“Members of staff, stakeholders, and the student community are advised to disregard this malicious article and continue supporting the Institute’s unwavering commitment to excellence in oil, gas, and energy education,” the management concluded.

