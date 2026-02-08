Pessu Primary School Warri Wins Zenith Bank Delta Headmasters’ Cup, Receives Bus, Cash From Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Thursday donated a bus and the sum of two million naira to Pessu Primary School, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State winners of Zenith Bank Delta State Headmasters Cup.

Pessu Primary School defeated Destiny Group of Schools, Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area 2-0 within the last 10 minutes of play at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Destiny Group of Schools, Ughelli, received a cash prize of N1.5 million

Governor Oborevwori who was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, Ph.D., declared that his administration is committed to transforming grassroots sports into a viable pathway for youth excellence.

He emphasized that the competition, a partnership between the Delta State Government and Zenith Bank Plc, has become a vital symbol of unity and discipline for primary school children across the state.

The Governor said, “I am delighted to join you today at the grand finale of the Fourth Edition of the Zenith Bank Delta Headmasters’ Cup Football Competition.

“This competition has become a symbol of unity, discipline, and excellence, promoting grassroots sports development among our primary school children across Delta State.

“At the heart of every progressive society is a strong educational system, which is why my administration places great emphasis on the holistic development of our children.

“Sports are not merely recreational activities; they are vital tools for building character, discipline, teamwork, and resilience, qualities essential for future leadership.

“In line with this vision, we have strengthened school sports across the State by making inter-house sports competitions mandatory in all primary and secondary schools.

“We have also successfully hosted the National Milo Basketball Competition finals, reinforcing Delta State’s reputation as a hub for youth sports development.

“Over the years, the Headmasters’ Cup has continued to discover young football talents and provide a credible platform for nurturing them.

‘This aligns with our commitment to grassroots sports as a pathway to opportunity and excellence.

“I sincerely commend Zenith Bank Plc for its consistent sponsorship of this competition at both primary and secondary school levels.

“Your support reflects a shared commitment to youth empowerment, education, and community development, in line with the MORE Agenda of this administration.

“My administration remains committed to sustaining this initiative and creating an enabling environment for our learners to excel academically and in sports.

“The donation of a bus to the winning school once again demonstrates our resolve to reward excellence and support effective school administration.

“To our young participants, I congratulate all of you. Whether you win the trophy or not, you are winners for the passion, discipline, and sportsmanship you displayed.

“I also applaud the coaches, referees, head teachers, and teachers for their dedication to nurturing both talent and character.

“As we conclude this competition, I urge all stakeholders to continue supporting youth development through sports and education, as we collectively build future champions and leaders for Delta State and indeed Nigeria.

“I congratulate the winners of the 2025 Edition and all participants who have made this season memorable and inspiring.”

Mr Obaka Igumbor of Zenith Bank commended Governor Oborevwori for creating an enabling environment where sports and youth development continue

to thrive.”

He observed that the Governor’s unwavering support for grassroots sports has demonstrated that football remains a poWerful tool for social inclusion, economic empowerment, and positive youth engagement.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Primary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu said that, “this year’s edition of the competition commenced in October, 2025 and progressed smoothly through the preliminary stages to the semi-finals, which were concluded

on the 11th of November, 2025.

“Although the closing ceremony and final matches were initially scheduled for the 13th of November, 2025, circumstances beyond the control of the Ministry made it impossible for the finals to hold as planned and I am pleased that today, we are able to bring this competition to a befitting conclusion.”

Oghene Primary School, Okuokoko which took the third position got N1 million while Godly Kings Primary School, Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area got cash prize of N500, 000.

