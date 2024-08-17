Published On: Sat, Aug 17th, 2024

PDP Ready To Take Over Reigns Of Administration From APC-Onuesoke

Onuesoke 13

LAGOS AUGUST 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has affirmed that the PDP has gone too far in its preparation for 2027 general elections to take over the reign  of power from  All Progressive Congress (APC).

He explained that with the present lackadaisical administration of the ruling  APC  which has led to hunger, daily increase in  inflation and continuous collapse of the Naira to other foreign currencies compared to PDP  past leadership for sixteen years all indices have pointed to the direction of Nigerians yearning for the coming  back of PDP.

Onuesoke who made the statement  yesterday at Nnamdi  Azikiwe international Airport, Abuja while  responding to questions from Aviation Correspondents on the position of PDP in 2027 explained that  Nigerians have tested both the PDP and APC,  adding  that thy have discovered that  PDP is far better than the ruling party in term of achievements and possession of human face in handling the affairs of the people.

He explained that the PDP can beat its chest that in sixteen  years it nurtured democracy successfully and ensured that  there was freedom of speech, to protest and  freedom of association which according to him is lacking in the present APC leadership.

“The social media was unfettered and Nigerians breathed the air of freedom to the maximum. The PDP also nurtured the economy to six per cent annual growth rate especially after the phenomenal debt relief effort.  Beside, everybody is now enjoying mobile phone, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp etc forgetting that these happened under PDP government.

“Let us attempt listing what the APC government has achieved since it took over reign of administration. It is a record of hunger, intimidation, gagging of media and protesters, inflation,  and insecurity. The have just spent one-third of the time that PDP was there.  You will see the reason for my optimism that PDP is the party for national harmony, freedom and economic development,” he stated.

Onuesoke who urged APC to name one sector they have developed in Nigeria since they took over reign of administration,  said  PDP grew  the  GDP from 59 billion dollars to 565 billion dollars in  sixteen years  while  Nigeria is sinking deeper into financial mess and  another debt  under the present APC administration.

You can count the number of industry PDP improved on in sixteen years.  Banking, television, entertainment, telecom, insurance, internet all grew significantly under PDP.  Name one sector APC has grown,” he queried.

He stated that Tthe protest exposed the APC-led Federal Government’s underbelly as a government that lacks initiative on how to resolve the challenges bedeviling the nation which were  deliberately imposed on Nigerians by one statement uttered in one bellicose moment.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultant,  placement of publications, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

About the Author

labakevwe

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Close