PDP Ready To Take Over Reigns Of Administration From APC-Onuesoke

LAGOS AUGUST 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has affirmed that the PDP has gone too far in its preparation for 2027 general elections to take over the reign of power from All Progressive Congress (APC).

He explained that with the present lackadaisical administration of the ruling APC which has led to hunger, daily increase in inflation and continuous collapse of the Naira to other foreign currencies compared to PDP past leadership for sixteen years all indices have pointed to the direction of Nigerians yearning for the coming back of PDP.

Onuesoke who made the statement yesterday at Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport, Abuja while responding to questions from Aviation Correspondents on the position of PDP in 2027 explained that Nigerians have tested both the PDP and APC, adding that thy have discovered that PDP is far better than the ruling party in term of achievements and possession of human face in handling the affairs of the people.

He explained that the PDP can beat its chest that in sixteen years it nurtured democracy successfully and ensured that there was freedom of speech, to protest and freedom of association which according to him is lacking in the present APC leadership.

“The social media was unfettered and Nigerians breathed the air of freedom to the maximum. The PDP also nurtured the economy to six per cent annual growth rate especially after the phenomenal debt relief effort. Beside, everybody is now enjoying mobile phone, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp etc forgetting that these happened under PDP government.

“Let us attempt listing what the APC government has achieved since it took over reign of administration. It is a record of hunger, intimidation, gagging of media and protesters, inflation, and insecurity. The have just spent one-third of the time that PDP was there. You will see the reason for my optimism that PDP is the party for national harmony, freedom and economic development,” he stated.

Onuesoke who urged APC to name one sector they have developed in Nigeria since they took over reign of administration, said PDP grew the GDP from 59 billion dollars to 565 billion dollars in sixteen years while Nigeria is sinking deeper into financial mess and another debt under the present APC administration.

“You can count the number of industry PDP improved on in sixteen years. Banking, television, entertainment, telecom, insurance, internet all grew significantly under PDP. Name one sector APC has grown,” he queried.

He stated that Tthe protest exposed the APC-led Federal Government’s underbelly as a government that lacks initiative on how to resolve the challenges bedeviling the nation which were deliberately imposed on Nigerians by one statement uttered in one bellicose moment.

